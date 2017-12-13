Overnight Lane Closures on Storrow Drive Posted

MassDOT will implement overnight lane closures on Storrow Drive east and westbound in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge through Friday, December 15. Single lane closures will be from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM and double lane closures will be from 11:00 PM each night until 5:00 AM the following morning.

The closures are necessary to safely perform work on the Longfellow Bridge above the roadway. The roadway in this area consists of three lanes in each direction. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained for travel at all times.

Overnight Longfellow Bridge Closures

MassDOT will close the Longfellow Bridge overnight to all vehicular traffic from Monday, December 11, through Thursday, December 14, from 11:00 PM each night until 5:00 AM the following morning. The closures are necessary to set precast barriers.

Emergency responder, bicycle and pedestrian traffic and the MBTA Red Line will be maintained across the bridge at all times. Bicyclists, both inbound and outbound, should share the upstream sidewalk with pedestrians during this timeframe. Boston-bound vehicles should use the inbound detour routes described below. WSC will make every effort to minimize noise and traffic impacts during the overnight work hours.

Please note: As previously announced, there will be a weekend bridge closure and Red Line diversion from 9:00 PM on Friday, December 8, to 5:00 AM on Monday, December 11.

Inbound Detour Routes: Boston-bound vehicles will use one of two inbound detour routes to reach Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) and Leverett Circle. Height restrictions are in place for Memorial Drive, so all buses and trucks must use the 3rd Street to Binney Street detour described below.

From Main Street, turn right onto Memorial Drive westbound, and make a U-turn at Ames Street to access Memorial Drive eastbound. Follow Memorial Drive eastbound to Land Boulevard and turn right onto Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) to reach Leverett Circle.

From Broadway, turn left onto 3rd Street, turn right on Binney Street, turn left onto Land Boulevard, and then turn right onto Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) to reach Leverett Circle.

The Cambridge-bound detour remains in place using a signed route from Charles Circle following Charles Street to Leverett Circle, Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Charles River Dam Road, and Edwin H. Land Boulevard.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.

MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.