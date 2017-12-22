Police Briefs 12-19-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Robbery

12/06/17 – A victim reported he was sleeping in his car on Charles Street South at around 3:45 a.m., when a male suspect approached his vehicle. The victim opened his car door to confront the suspect, who kicked the victim and threw him to the ground. The suspect then reached into the victim’s pants pocket and stole his wallet before steeling the victim’s cellphone from the car seat. The suspect fled on foot.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

12/07/17 – A victim reports he parked his 2016 Honda on Irving Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, but when he checked on it at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, he observed that the right, rear passenger’s side window was broken and a backpack, as well as picnic materials, including a cutting board, wine glasses, utensils and table cloth, had been stolen from the vehicle.