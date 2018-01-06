A Look Back at 2017

By Dan Murphy

On Jan. 12, Bernard “Bernie” O’Rourke stepped down from his role as superintendent of the Boston Police’s Bureau of Field Services, ending a career with the department that spanned exactly 39 years.

On Feb. 4, more than 200 guests attended the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s 45th annual Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel, Boston.

On Feb. 13, Dr. Atul Gawande, a venerable surgeon and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and author of “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” served as keynote speaker at a sold-out event at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library commemorating the 15-year anniversary of Beacon Hill Village.

On April 8, Beacon Hill Village sponsored its annual “Creative Kitchens Tour” fundraiser showcasing historic 19th-century homes on Beacon Hill and in Back Bay.

On May 10, the Joint Charles Street Committee held a fundraising and cocktail reception at Grogan & Company to mark the launch of its “Charles Street: Our Main Street Cleaning Campaign.”

On May 15, Elsie Herrmann and her daughter Jeannette were jointly presented the 20th annual Beacon Award during the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s 95th annual meeting at the Union Club.

On May 15, Suffolk Superior Court ruled on a summary judgment in the city’s favor, allowing it to resume installing the remaining 215 ADA-compliant ramps on Beacon Hill.

On May 18, the Beacon Hill Garden Club held its annual Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill – a self-guided tour featuring 10 hidden gardens, as well as six restricted-access “ribbon” gardens.

On June 4, the annual Beacon Hill Art Walk took place in the neighborhood’s North Slope, with around 70 artists displaying and selling their handmade work.

On June 7, Friends of the Public Garden unveiled the newly restored George Robert White Memorial, commonly known as “The Angel,” on the Boston Common.

On June 9, the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground held its first fundraiser, “An Evening Under the Stars,” with proceeds benefitting planned enhancements to the playground.

On June 15, the Esplanade Association unveiled the restored Lotta Fountain on the Charles River Esplanade after the gathering spot for dogs and their owners underwent a $385,000 restoration.

On June 20, the Friends of the Public Garden commissioned a hybrid rose and dedicated it to China Altman, who established the Rose Brigade, the city’s longest, sustained volunteer group, in 1988 to tend to the Public Garden’s rose beds.

On Sept. 23, the Esplanade Association held its annual “Moondance Gala” on the banks of the Charles River Esplanade.

On Oct. 7, Nancy Schön, the sculptor who brought Mrs. Mallard and her family of aquatic birds from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s story “Make Way for Ducklings” to life in the Public Garden sponsored a 30th-birthday celebration for the park landmark.

On Nov. 1, the Department of Conservation and Recreation unveiled the final design concept for the proposed Esplanade Riverfront Pavilion, including plans for an occupiable roof garden, while proposing a unique, public-private partnership for underwriting the project.

On Nov. 7, Mayor Martin Walsh and District 8 City Councilor Josh Zakim were elected to second terms after defeating City Councilor Tito Jackson and political newcomer Kristen Mobilia, respectively, in the municipal election.

On Nov. 15, the Beacon Hill Civic Association held its 22nd annual “Garland and Greens” fundraiser at Hampshire House to help underwrite the cost of decorating 1,100 gas-lamps on Charles Street for the holiday season.

Founder of the Beacon Hill Times and longtime Downtown View columnist Karen Cord Taylor wrote her final weekly column for the Beaacon Hill Times.

On Nov. 28 – the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove fire – the most deadly tragedy in the city’s history – was commemorated with a special program at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library.

On Dec. 7, Black Ink at 101 Charles St. was awarded first place in the 2017 Charles Street annual Storefront Decorating Contest during the Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll.