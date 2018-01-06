Police Briefs 01-02-2018

Beacon Hill Beat

Aggravated Assault/Shoplifting

12/09/17 – A male suspect stole four Canada Goose winter jackets from a Charles Street sporting goods store. A clerk pursued the suspect on Charles Street, at which time the suspect threatened to stab the clerk, although he didn’t display a knife. The clerk recovered two jackets while the suspect fled with the remaining two coats towards the Boston Common.

Auto Theft

12/10/17 – A victim reported she parked her 2017 Jeep Compass on Chestnut Street near Spruce Street on Dec. 6, but when she returned at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, it was missing. The police’s Stolen Vehicle Unit has been notified of the matter.