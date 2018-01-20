Volunteers Take Down Holiday Decorations

By Suzanne Besser

Taking down the garlands and greens that decorated Beacon Hill’s 1100 lamp posts for the holidays was a lot easier than putting them up, according to the hoards of volunteers who spent last weekend doing so.

All it took was cutting down the top and bottom wires and two bows, dropping the garlands, and stuffing them all into heavy duty trash bags. Red ribbons were tied on to let residents and Public Works employees know the bag contains garlands, according to Ivy A. Turner, who has led the decorating for more than 20 years. “Unfortunately, none of the decorations are reusable after being out in Boston weather,” she said.

Tom Kershaw, owner of The Hampshire House and chief supporter of the holiday decorating program, generously welcomed undecorators to a pancake breakfast Sunday morning before they headed out in the cold to take down the garlands. Clippers, ladders and trash bags were provided by Charles Street Supply.