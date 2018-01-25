Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

By Suzanne Besser, president

Why Support the BHCA?

Year after year, the Beacon Hill Civic Association turns to the community, asking contributions to its Annual Appeal.

So, why support the non profit organization?

Take a look outside and you’ll find the answer. For 95 years the BHCA has been affirming the integrity of Beacon Hill and ensuring its future as a livable and attractive residential community. We’d like to keep doing it.

We strive to build community, engage residents civically and preserve the historic fabric in this very special and unique neighborhood that we all call home.

We were formed after community leaders in the early 1920s successfully resisted the city’s intent to remove the bricks from our sidewalks and repave them instead with shake paving blocks. In every generation since, neighborhood leaders have stepped forth to assure the neighborhood’s livability.

To reduce traffic brought by the advent of the automobile in the early 30s, we advocated for the redesign and widening of both Cambridge and Charles streets. Our Traffic Committee turned our roadways into one-way streets, set up parking restrictions and traffic lights to lessen the congestion. Nowadays our Traffic and Parking Committee is looking toward the future and learning how to cope with changes in transportation brought about by an increase in biking, ride sharing and Waze.

Over the years we passionately saved buildings like the former Boston University School of Theology from the wrecking ball, fought for low income housing at the Beacon House, Peter Faneuil School and 250 Cambridge Street, contributed to Boston’s first zoning laws, fended off the tide of urban renewal that demolished the West End, and initiated a process that eventually turned all of Beacon Hill into a historic district so that it would always be an example of early twentieth century life. This year we saved the architectural details of Suffolk’s former Donahue Building, one of the few mid-century buildings in our neighborhood.

We’ve brought neighbors together at clean up days, cooked hot dogs at the Charles Street Fair, dressed up for the annual Winter Gala and had fun together. We still assemble every year to decorate our lamp posts with garlands and ribbons, celebrate autumn at the Neighborhood Block Party, give talks about historic preservation and civic engagement. This year is the 46th time we have sponsored the Beacon Hill Gala.

This year we worked with several developers to add more housing for families on Beacon Hill in repurposed properties and weighed in on applications for zoning relief and architectural changes.

We’ve always cared about keeping our neighborhood beautiful and safe. We worked to keep our streets clean and passable, our parks green, our trees healthy and our flower boxes brimming.

We’d like to continue our efforts to keep Beacon Hill a place we and our children want to live in and that’s why we need your support.

Together, let’s honor the past and look to the future. Thank you for your past support and, if you have not already done so, please give to our Annual Appeal.

Then celebrate with us at the Gala on February 3.

BHCA volunteers at Pine Street Inn

Members of BHCA’s Cambridge Street Committee, whose mission includes fostering collaboration and communication among community members, institutions, businesses and police relating to safety issues on Cambridge Street, recently served dinner at the Pine Street Inn, the largest resource for homeless men and women in New England.

Beacon Hill Gala February 3

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites all neighbors to join them for an elegant evening of dining and dancing at the 46th annual Beacon Hill Gala, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Saturday, February 3. The black tie event that annually draws more than 200 guests begins with cocktails at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner at 7:30 pm, and dancing at 9:00 pm. Guests choosing to enjoy dancing, appetizers and dessert only are invited to join the others at 9:00 pm for the Gala Late Night.

Tickets to the Gala are $425 per person and $125 per person for those attending the Gala Late Night only. Tickets are also given to those donating to the BHCA’s Annual Appeal at different levels. Contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or www.bhcivic.org for more information and reservations.

Get involved in 2018

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All neighbors are welcome to join. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Meetings

Thursday, January 25: Traffic & Parking Committee Meeting at 6pm. 74 Joy Street.

