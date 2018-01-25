Police Briefs 01-23-2018

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Building

01/09/18 – At around 3:15 p.m., a Stuart Street car rental agency reported a surveillance video showing a male suspect go around the counter and into a cabinet while the clerk was away from the office. The suspect stole the company gas credit card and fled the building. The credit card was cancelled, and the corporate office was notified.

Assault and Battery

01/09/18 – A male victim reported he got into an argument with the known suspect over a girl on Cambridge Street at about 1:15 p.m. At this time, the suspect punched the victim in the face. The victim declined medical attention and refused to press the matter any further.