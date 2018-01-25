The New Hot Address in Town is One Dalton:Campion and Company to be Exclusive Marketing Agent

By Beth Treffeisen

Tucked behind the Christian Science Center and the Prudential Center in the Back Bay, a concrete outline of a tower is starting to grow into what will become One Dalton, a Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences. Once construction is over, it is expected to be a towering architectural landmark in the heart of downtown Boston.

One Dalton will be like no other tower in Boston. Once built, it will be the tallest residential building in New England, rising 691 feet. It will have 360-degree views of downtown Boston, the Charles River, Boston Harbor and beyond.

Even before the building is complete, Campion and Company, a boutique real estate agency that specializes in luxury property in the downtown Boston area and beyond is the exclusive marketing agency for One Dalton.

“I’m extremely excited to be representing Four Seasons with their second residency in Boston,” said Tracy Campion founder of Campion and Company and Boston’s number one selling residential real estate broker. “The Four Seasons is the 5-star hotel; it’s the lap of luxury. This will put us internationally on the map and people will know of the brand.”

Campion and Company are ranked number one for Boston Market Share. Collectively, Campion and Company sold $3.25 billion in real estate and has over ten years of experience as a Boston premier luxury agency.

Architects Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, led by the legendary Henry N. Cobb, designed the building in collaboration with Cambridge Seven Associates.

Cobb is known for other legendary international buildings including the local John Hancock Tower, Moakley United States Courthouse & Harborpark, and Center for Government & International Studies at Harvard University.

“Harry Cobb is 90-years-old now, and he did the iconic Hancock Tower,” said Campion. “Now, One Dalton is a bookend to him so many years later. As someone who grew up in Boston and who knows the city really well, I’m very proud to be able to represent that.”

Campion said they have surpassed all historical records in prices, with two of their three penthouses sold, with one selling for over $40 million. The last record of $35 million was set in 2016 for Millennium Tower’s penthouse.

Most of the buyers are from around the area said Campion, who said they chose not to sell to investors, “which will make it a great building.”

There are going to be 161 residential units that have a range of prices. The starting price is $3.25 million but is subject to change.

The Four Seasons is a leader in exceptional discreet service and brand loyalty. Internationally recognized in 43 countries, the Four Seasons brand epitomizes luxury, welcoming guests with unmatched style and service as perfected by this legendary name.

“The Four Seasons caters to that individual,” said Campion. “They’ll know and respond to what they need down to each family member. That’s the reason people stay with the Four Seasons – it’s a lifestyle.”

Four Seasons will manage the Hotel and the Private Residences. Residents will benefit from a lifestyle reserved for the world’s most discerning clientele – enjoying private access to the well-curated style and renowned facilities of the adjoining hotel.

“If someone is traveling or is an empty nester, this place is ideal because you can just close the door and leave and they’ll have everything taken care of for you,” said Campion. “You can go away, and you don’t have to worry about it.”

One Dalton will have a private residents’ club lounge on the 50th floor along with a private residential lobby.

The residential apartments will have soaring residential ceilings up to 11 feet high, making the views even more stunning.

A new 5,000 square foot park designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates will be on the ground floor and lead out to the Victorian-era styled St. Germain Street.

One unique quality, Campion said, is that there will be no long hallways. Each residence will have private elevator access or a shared lobby with only one other apartment. In addition, elevators will travel 1,400 feet per minute, making it easy to come and go.

The security of the building will be top notch. According to Regan Winkler from Campion and Company, security will be put in place to have high profile guests at the hotel or who are visiting.

But to most coming to the building, security will probably be the last thing on their mind before they enjoy everything One Dalton has to offer. But Winkler said, “It is there and has the ability to recognize something is going on before it really goes on.”

If one is lucky enough to stay as a guest or score an apartment here, there will be over 20,000 square feet of 5-star amenities including a 20-meter lap pool, fitness center, signature spa, golf simulator, private theater, family activity center, conference space and even a pet washing station.

The location of One Dalton makes it walk able to everything the city has to offer.

“It is right in the heart of Boston,” said Campion. “It is walking distance to all the great restaurants in the South End and is only a walk to Newbury St., Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Public Library and to my favorite place in the city – the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.”

It also only steps away from the Boston Symphony and the Huntington Theatre.

“Everyone says they want to live in the city to be more cultured and if they live here they really can be,” said Campion. “It makes it easier when everything is at their footsteps. Boston really is a walking city…the building is walking distance from the best of everything Boston has to offer.”

Traditionally, Campion and Company sells real estate in the historic neighborhoods, making each residence have a unique character and quality to them. Although Campion gets to add new construction to her list, she loves being able to have a broad array of choices for her clients.

“Each neighborhood has something different to offer, so there is something for everyone,” said Campion. “That’s what’s so nice…there is a different charm for different people all in one city.”

“It is a really exciting time to sell real estate in Boston.”