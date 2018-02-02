Dr Chivian at Garden Club

The Beacon Hill Garden Club is inviting members of the public to join them at their February 7 meeting to hear Dr. Eric Chivian speak about the impact of global environmental change on human health.

The talk will take place at 2 p.m. at the African Meeting House at the Museum of African American History on Smith Court next to 46 Joy Street.

Dr. Chivian is a founder of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, which won the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize. He is also the founder and director emeritus of the Center for Health and Global Environment and a former assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at the Harvard Medical School. He has lectured widely in the U.S. and abroad, including giving the prestigious Darwin Lecture at the London Zoological Society, and has appeared on television, radio and in the print media in numerous countries.

In attendance will be members of the Garden Club of the Back Bay and the Cambridge Plant and Garden Club. The Beacon Hill Garden Club is inviting the community as part of its celebration of the 90th anniversary of its founding.

This event is free. Please arrive early as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to capacity.