Highland Street Foundation Announces Free Skating on the Boston Common Frog Pond During Feb Break

For the third consecutive year, the Highland Street Foundation will sponsor free ice skating on the Boston Common’s Frog Pond during February school vacation week, February 19-23. The free ice skating is part of a larger effort called Winter Camp, created to provide enrichment opportunities for children during the week when school is closed.

“Based on feedback from many of our community partners, we understand that February break is one of the most challenging weeks to keep children active and engaged,” said Blake Jordan, Executive Director of the Highland Street Foundation. “The goal with free ice skating at the Frog Pond is to get kids outside, participating in a fun activity with friends, family and other members of the community.”

Highland Street is working with some of its key partners to enhance the skating experience. On Tuesday, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will be on site giving away 1,000 children’s books. Special guests will join in the fun throughout the week including some of our favorite sports mascots. On Wednesday, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Highland Street and the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to transform the Boston Common into a winter wonderland with an inflatable snow slide, toboggan tunnel, snow maze, snowshoeing lessons with Appalachian Mountain Club, games, art and crafts.

There will be complimentary hot chocolate, donuts and cookies for participants served throughout the week. Also, Highland Street will give away 1,000 items each day including winter hats, tee shirts and warm socks.

In addition to the activities on the Boston Common, Highland Street is partnering with the Boston Public Library to expand its children and teen programming at all 24 neighborhood branches during the vacation week. For a detailed listing of events, visit www.bpl.org/calendar. Finally, Highland Street is working with a number of nonprofit organizations to provide fun and

enriching field trip opportunities including cooking classes at the Boston Public Market; a performance of Beauty and the Beast at the Wheelock Family Theatre and The Cat in the Hat at Boston Children’s Theatre; an art tutorial at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and visits to Disney on Ice.

The Highland Street Foundation has a strong focus on education and enrichment for children during out-of-school time. This summer will mark the 10th year of Free Fun Fridays, which provides free admission to museums, zoos, and cultural institutions around the Commonwealth on Fridays during the summer. Last year, more than 172,000 people participated.

Ice skating will be open to the public Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23, 10:00 a.m. until 10:00p.m. To avoid long lines for ice skating, tickets for available time slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis each day at the Frog Pond starting at 10:00 a.m. Skate rentals, skating aids and lockers will also be free. For more information, please visit www.highlandstreet.org.

About Highland Street Foundation Since 1989, the Highland Street Foundation has been committed to addressing the needs and concerns of children and families in Massachusetts. We direct our efforts to provide access and opportunities in the areas of education, housing, mentorship, health care,