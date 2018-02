Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny – Shoplifting

01/16/18 – At around 10:35 p.m., a Charles Street pharmacy reported a known male suspect was observed on video placing items in a bag while inside the store. The suspect will be summonsed to court.

Assault and Battery – Trespassing

01/17/18 – At approximately 2:15 a.m., a male suspect was placed under arrest inside the lobby of a Boylston Street hotel for assault and battery on a hotel employee and trespassing.