Young Friends Extend Invitation to ‘Young at Heart’ Park Lovers

“We’re a very welcoming group,” said Anne Mostue, who co-chairs the Young Friends with Rich Hornblower. “People from all over the city, as well as Cambridge and Somerville, come to our events.”

Mostue joined the Friends of the Public Garden three years ago as member of its Rose While the Young Friends from the Friends of the Public Garden specifically targets people under 40, the group welcomes anyone “young at heart” from the city or beyond who is committed to caring for Boston’s public parks.

Brigade – a volunteer group that tends to the rose beds in the Public Garden – and soon afterwards was recruited to co-chair the Young Friends. Through her work with the Young Friends, Mostue hopes to raise awareness of the parent group’s commitment to preserving the Public Garden, the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and the Boston Common.

“Boston needs to preserve as mush green-space as possible,” Mostue said. “To keep [city parks] landscaped, healthy and looking their best year-round takes collaboration between the Friends and the city. We encourage people to think about how often they use these spaces and giving back to them.”

The Young Friends typically sponsors three events each year, including their Winter Social at Parker’s Bar at the Omni Parker House, 60 School St., on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 each and include one drink and appetizers. Visit freindsofthepublicgarden.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

“We encourage people to come to our social events to meet their neighbors, and to learn about volunteer opportunities that help the city take care of its green-spaces and keep them healthy and attractive,” Mostue added.