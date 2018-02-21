Overnight Lane Closures on Storrow Drive Eastbound Through Feb 23

MassDOT will implement overnight lane closures on Storrow Drive eastbound in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge through Friday, February 23. Single lane closures will be from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. and double lane closures will be from 11:00 p.m. each night until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are necessary to safely perform work on the Longfellow Bridge above the roadway. The roadway in this area consists of three lanes in each direction. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained for travel at all times.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.

MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Title VI Notice of Nondiscrimination: MassDOT complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related federal and state statutes and regulations. It is the policy of MassDOT to ensure that no person or group of persons shall on the grounds of Title VI protected categories, including race, color, national origin, or under additional federal and state protected categories including sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, creed, ancestry, veteran’s status (including Vietnam-era veterans), or background, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity administered by MassDOT. To request additional information about this commitment, or to file a complaint under Title VI or a related nondiscrimination provision, please contact MassDOT’s Title VI Specialist by phone at (857) 368-8580, TTY at (857) 368-8580, fax (857) 368-0602 or by e-mail at MASSDOT.CivilRights@dot.state.ma.us.

If information is needed in another language, please contact the MassDOT Title VI Specialist by phone at (857) 368-8580.