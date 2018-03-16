Longfellow Bridge Closure Rescheduled for March 16 and 17

MassDOT has canceled the Longfellow Bridge closure previously announced for the early morning of Saturday, March 10. The cancellation is due to inclement weather conditions. The closure has been rescheduled for the early mornings of Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17, from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM each morning. They are necessary to place concrete on Span 2 over Storrow Drive westbound.

Emergency responders, bicyclists, pedestrians, and MBTA Red Line service will be maintained across the bridge at all times. Bicyclists, both inbound and outbound, should share the upstream sidewalk with pedestrians during this timeframe. Boston-bound vehicles should use the inbound detour routes described below.

Inbound Detour Routes: Boston-bound vehicles will use one of two inbound detour routes to reach Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) and Leverett Circle. Height restrictions are in place for Memorial Drive, so all buses and trucks must use the Third Street to Binney Street detour described below.

From Main Street, turn right onto Memorial Drive westbound, and make a U-turn at Ames Street to access Memorial Drive eastbound. Follow Memorial Drive eastbound to Land Boulevard and turn right onto Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) to reach Leverett Circle.

From Broadway, turn left onto Third Street, turn right on Binney Street, turn left onto Land Boulevard, and then turn right onto Charles River Dam Road (Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Route 28) to reach Leverett Circle.

The Cambridge-bound detour remains in place using a signed route from Charles Circle following Charles Street to Leverett Circle, Monsignor O’Brien Highway/Charles River Dam Road, and Edwin H. Land Boulevard.

Storrow Drive Lane Closures

MassDOT will implement overnight lane closures on Storrow Drive eastbound in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge on Wednesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 15. Single lane closures will be from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM each night and double lane closures will be from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

The closures are necessary to safely perform work on the Longfellow Bridge above the roadway. The roadway in this area consists of three lanes in each direction. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained for travel at all times. WSC will make every effort to minimize noise and traffic impacts during the overnight work hours.

For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge. View construction progress photos on MassDOT’s Longfellow Bridge Flickr Album. For questions or to report issues related to construction, please call the project hotline at 617-519-9892 or email longfellowbridge@state.ma.us.

MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

