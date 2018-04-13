Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Award Nominations due April 16

Every year at its annual meeting, the Beacon Hill Civic Association gives out an annual community award that honors those people and groups deserving of particular recognition for their significant and sustained contributions to the Beacon Hill community.

Called the Beacon Award, this year’s presentation will take place at the 96th Annual Meeting on May 21st. Over the years, the contributions made by the winners have ranged from working with neighborhood youth or the elderly, to beautifying local green spaces, improving safety on the Hill, preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents, and envisioning the future of our community.

Previous winners include: 1997 Joseph Hinkle; 1998 Bob & Biddy Owens; 1999 Beacon Hill Nursery School; 2000 Jason Pingree; 2001 Peter Thomson; 2002 Herman Greenfield; 2003 Tom Kershaw, Linda Cox and Henry Lee; 2004 Susan McWhinney-Morse; 2005 Meredith & Gene Clapp, 2006 Sandy Steele, 2007 Dick Gurnon and Jack Gurnon; 2008 Vivien and Gillian Gattie; 2009 Karen Cord Taylor; 2010 Frank Mead; 2011 Gael Mahony; 2012 Sharon Malt; 2013 Mark Duffield and Jennifer Hill; 2014 Frederick A. “Tad” Stahl; 2015 Bernard Borman; 2016 Priscilla Fales; 2017 Elsie and Jeannette Herrmann.

Again this year, the BHCA is inviting members of the community to nominate individuals or groups they feel are deserving of the 21st annual Beacon Award. The final selection will be made by a ten-person committee representing a variety of organizations in the community. Call the office at 617-227-1922 for nomination forms, which must be submitted by April 16, 2018.

Seagle to speak at BHCA Annual Meeting

James F. Seagle, Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the 96th Annual Meeting & Reception, to be held from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Union Club, 8 Park Street. Seagle joined Rogerson Communities in 1973 and initiated its transition from the Beacon House, a single rest home for older men, to the multidimensional organization it is today. Its scope includes management of 21 communities and five adult day programs that serve more than 1,500 families.

Upcoming Meetings

Tuesday, April 17: Architecture Committee Meeting. 5 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Tuesday, April 17: Green Committee Meeting. 6 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Upcoming Special Events

April 12: An Evening at 74. 6:00 p.m., 74 Joy Street. A lively Elizabethan evening of music and food, featuring Boston Latin theater students reciting excerpts from “Dark Tide” by Steven Puleo, which tells the tale of The Great Molasses Flood of 1919, followed by a trio from the Boston Civic Symphony playing chamber music selections from Beethoven and Ernó Dohnányi. For more information and reservations, call 617-227-1922 or go to www.bhcivic.org.

April 2-22: One Boston Day Clothing Drive. The BHCA is once again joining the Hampshire House Corporation to collect new or used clothing and shoes to help local homeless men and women. This program is coordinated by St. Francis House on Boylston Street with the sponsorship of John Hancock. New or gently used clothing may be dropped of at BHCA, 74 Joy Street, during working hours April 2-22 or at the Hampshire House at 84 Beacon Street. Please note: children’s items and household goods cannot be accepted.

April 25: Historic Preservation Roundtable

Saturday, May 5: Love Your Block Neighborhood Spring Cleanup

Monday, May 21: Beacon Hill Civic Association 96th Annual Meeting and Reception. 6 – 8 p.m., The Union Club, 8 Park Street

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.