Related Beal Closes First Round of Sales at Charles Street Garage

Related Beal announced last week it has closed on the sale of the first block of 20 deeded condominium parking spaces at the Charles Street Garage.

Located at 144 Charles St., the Garage is the only 24/7-valet parking option in Beacon Hill. The second phase of sales is now underway.

“This milestone demonstrates the demand for permanent 24/7 indoor parking in the neighborhood, and we are excited to close on the first round of sales at The Charles Street Garage,” said Stephen Faber, senior vice president at Related Beal. “Related Beal is providing an enhanced experience for guests, providing long-term services for Beacon Hill residents and thriving local retailers.”

Owners enjoy exclusive services and amenities, including text-ahead vehicle request, car detailing and maintenance coordination, and a redesigned modern drivers’ lounge. Situated in a historic location, the Garage is surrounded by many of the City’s most desired restaurants and retailers. The Charles Street Garage is only a few minutes from Massachusetts General Hospital, Logan Airport and major area highways. In 2017, the Garage launched sales on a limited number of spaces, providing the first parking ownership opportunity to area residents since 1979. Related Fund Management purchased the garage from Mass Eye and Ear in July 2015.

For more information or to schedule a private appointment at the onsite parking sales center, contact Michael Tammaro at mtammaro@charlesstreetgarage.com; 617-545-7000 or visit www.charlesstreetgarage.com.