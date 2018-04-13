Unique Kitchens Attract Visitors to Beacon Hill

The sun shone brightly on the nearly 400 neighbors and friends who toured eight kitchens in Beacon Hill and Back Bay homes during the fifth annual Creative Kitchens Tour, sponsored by Beacon Hill Village (BHV) on Saturday. All unique, the kitchens reflected the lifestyle and vitality of the families that make them the center of their lives day after day.

“This year’s tour was extremely successful,” said BHV Executive Director Laura Connors. “We were fortunate that weather cooperated and we had a beautiful afternoon for walking around Beacon Hill and the Back Bay. We are so grateful to the owners of the eight very distinctive homes for opening their kitchens, to our sponsors, and our volunteers for making the 2018 Tour such a success. Everyone who returned to the Hampshire House for the post-tour reception reported having a great time. It just gets better and better every year.”

All proceeds benefit Beacon Hill Village, a non-profit membership organization that has been changing the experience of growing older for downtown Boston residents age 50+ since 2002 through cultural, social and wellness programs, access to expert information, resources and support, and opportunities for community engagement.