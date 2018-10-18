Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association’s Halloween on the Hill!

Once again, the Beacon Hill Civic Association is working with the City’s Transportation Department and with local police for the permits necessary to cordon off vehicular access to parts of Beacon Hill so that families can walk freely on Halloween evening.

On Wednesday, October 31st from 4-8 pm, the following streets/intersections will be closed: Joy at Mt. Vernon, Joy at Pinckney, Walnut at Chestnut, Myrtle at Anderson, West Cedar at Revere, Charles at Mt. Vernon, Charles at Chestnut, and Charles at Branch. Parked cars within this area cannot be moved between 4:00 and 8:00pm on that afternoon.

We thank our neighbors for their cooperation in helping to keep this Beacon Hill tradition alive. The BHCA tent will be placed at the corner of West Cedar and Mt. Vernon Streets, so come visit us with your trick or treaters for treats and surprises!

Come join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you add to the collective voice of the neighborhood as we try to resolve the challenges of living in our historic district. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Tuesday, October 23: Events Committee Meeting. 6pm. 74 Joy Street.

Upcoming BHCA Events

Young Friends Social – October 24 at Harvard Gardens

First Friday Coffee Hour – November 2 at Panificio

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – November 5 at 75 Chestnut

Evening at Friends House – November 8

Garlands & Greens – November 14 at Hampshire House

Decorating Days – December 1 and 2

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – February 9 at the Omni Parker House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events or to become a member.