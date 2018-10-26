MassGeneral Hospital for Children’s Storybook Ball Raises More than $2.1 Million for Pediatric Care and Research

On Saturday, Oct. 13, MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) raised more than $2.1 million in its 19th year of supporting pediatric health via its premier annual event, Storybook Ball.

Jennifer and Mark Dolins and Sonja Kelly and Steve Tordone co-chaired the event, which showcased the work of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at MGHfC. In the theme “101 Dalmatians,” Rafanelli Events transformed Back Bay’s Castle into the iconic streets of London and brought to life a story of community through black-and-white visuals inspired by the beloved puppies.

Co-Chairs Sonja Kelly and Jennifer Dolins kicked off the speaking program, which also featured Peter L. Slavin, MD, President, Massachusetts General Hospital, Ronald E. Kleinman, MD, Physician-in-Chief, MGHfC, Timothy E. Willens, MD, Chief, Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Allan M. Goldstein, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief, MGHfC.

On-hand to share their story was the Rehm family, whose son Jett, age 11, has been receiving treatment and guidance at the MGHfC Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry since he was diagnosed at 4 with bipolar disorder.

The evening with about 500 black-tie guests included dinner, a live auction, dancing with DJ Chris Roxx and games, where winners took home prizes from luxury brands like Blank Label, Bloomingdale’s, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Mereville, North River Outfitter, Oliver Thomas, PUMA, Rue La La, Shreve, Crump & Low and Tuscan Kitchen.

Since 2000, the Storybook Ball has raised $29 million for research initiatives and patient care programs at MGHfC. Proceeds from Storybook Ball over the past decade have allowed MGHfC to provide extraordinary care to the youngest patients and their families; to recruit and support the best physicians, surgeons and researchers; and to speed the development of new technologies and cutting-edge research that can transform clinical approaches locally and globally.