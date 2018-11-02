Bridburg of GrubStreet to Speak at BHWF

Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHFW) will welcome Eve Bridburg, Founder and Executive Director of GrubStreet on Tuesday, November 13, at the Hampshire House. Cocktail mingling hour will start at 6 p.m, followed by Bridburg’s talk, “Grubstreet: A National Literary Powerhouse and Connected Writing Community” beginning at 6:45 p.m sharp.

Named among Boston Magazine’s “50 most powerful women” in 2010 and winner of BostInno’s “Arts and Entertainment Award” in 2014, Bridburg is credited with expanding GrubStreet’s innovative curriculums and directing its growth into a nationally-acclaimed writing education center. Some of Bridburg’s roles at GrubStreet include organizing the National Endowment for the Arts-funded Push It Forward lecture series, managing the Launch Lab and leading their Diversity Task Force. A mover and shaker, she also spearheaded a remarkable campaign that resulted in Boston becoming the first American city with a Literary Cultural District. GrubStreet aims to provide a wide variety of educational programs and resources for a diverse community of writers, and advocacy to make publishing accessible.

As an alumni of the National Arts Strategies Chief Executive Program’s inaugural class, she is a member of an elite cohort of 200 of the world’s top leaders in the arts and cultural sector. Bridburg has given numerous presentations about publishing and her expertise in establishing a literary arts center at various conferences, including the Association of Writers & Writing Programs, O’Reilly Tools of Change for Publishing, GrubStreet’s The Muse and the Marketplace, Whidbey Island Writers Conference, The Sanibel Island Writers Conference, and Writers at Work. Her essays and op-eds have been published in The Boston Globe, Huffington Post, Cognoscenti, Writer’s Digest and TinHouse. Additionally to her career at GrubStreet, Bridburg has worked as a literary agent at The Zachary Shuster Harmsworth Literary Agency for five years. Prior to founding GrubStreet, Bridburg attended Boston University’s writing program on a teaching fellowship. Her past experiences also include farming in Oregon and operating an international bookstore in Prague.

For further information about this season’s speakers and events, and to join BHWF, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.