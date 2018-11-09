Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Agenda

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday, November 15, at 5 p.m.

PUBLIC TESTIMONY BEGINS AT 5:00PM

DISCUSSION TOPICS

Violations

19.176 BH 60 Chestnut Street: (CONTINUED FROM 9-20-2018 & 10-18-2018 PUBLIC HEARINGS) Installation of deck railing at rooftop deck at rear garage; installation of HVAC condensers at garage roof; proposal to install temporary mesh screening in front of condensers.

Design Review

19.243 BH 20 Chestnut Street: CONTINUED FROM 10-18-2018 PUBLIC HEARING At front façade install new storm windows at first-story windows.

19.525 BH 71 Chestnut Street: CONTINUED FROM 10-18-2018 PUBLIC HEARING At front façade re-point masonry; replace all sills and lintels with cast stone; remove existing iron grate over door and iron gate at door alcove; clean rust off existing steel beam and re-paint; replace existing wood panels in transom over double doors with new glass panes; repair all doors; replace deteriorated sections of wood trim in-kind; Replace first-story sixteen-light wood window in-kind; and re-paint all exterior wood elements.

18.1423 BH 36 Joy Street: CONTINUED FROM 7-19-2018; 8-16-2018 & 10-18-2018 PUBLIC HEARINGS Replace existing 6’-0” cedar stockade fencing alongside yard; attach five panels of treated lattice fencing for ivy wall; install single lattice panel at wall and alley end for ivy wall.

19.042 BH 79 West Cedar Street: CONTINUED FROM 9-20-2018 & 10-18-2018 PUBLIC HEARINGS Install brass flag mount into mortar on front elevation and install flagpole between windows on second story.

19.370 BH 12 Otis Place: Replace existing fence with wood fence and gate.

19.338 BH 12 Walnut Street: At sidewalk eliminate failed coal chute and install brick pavers.

19.377 BH 86 Chestnut Street: At front façade alter first-story entry and storefront by replacing fanlight at entry with raised paneling; replace one entry door in-kind and replace one entry door with paneled wall; remove carpet from entry steps and repair steps; remove handrail at steps; replace wood mouldings in-kind; replace transom windows in-kind; remove window grates and plate glass windows; install six-light wood casement windows; remove lower level windows; and install gray granite at former lower level window locations (see also Administrative Review/Approval below).

19.361 BH 20 Pinckney Street: Remove lower window security grate (see also Administrative Review/Approval below).

19.248 BH 45A Hancock Street: At front façade raise height of lower level windows to above sidewalk level, install new window sash, frames and trim, eliminate window wells, and continue sidewalk to foundation.

19.374 BH Pinckney Street at Charles Street: Remove existing street light and install new street light with small cell node.

19.375 BH Mount Vernon Street at Charles Street: Remove existing street light and install new street light with small cell node.

19.376 BH Revere Street at Charles Street: Remove existing street light and install new street light with small cell node.

19.207 BH 37-41 Bowdoin Street: Install two antenna enclosures at rooftop.

19.251 BH 22 West Cedar Street: At rear elevation remove metal cladding at bay window and parapet and install copper cladding in details to match existing cladding; remove faux cement fiber black slate at second-story bay and upper Mansard roof and install black slate; install roof deck on top of existing rear two-story addition; and replace non-historic six-over-six wood window with eight-light wood door.

Administrative Review/Approval

19.346 BH 60 Beacon Street: At front façade repair and re-paint cornice in-kind.

19.352 BH 5 Brimmer Street: At front façade re-point masonry.

19.357 BH 37 Brimmer Street: At rear elevation replace first-story six-over-nine and four-over-six non-historic wood windows in-kind; and replace ten-light non-historic door in-kind.

19.377 BH 86 Chestnut Street: At front façade replace wood and slate siding at dormer in-kind; replace slate roof in-kind; replace copper gutter and downspout in-kind; repoint masonry; repair brownstone; and re-paint doors and shutters black (see also Design Review above).

19.379 BH 17 Louisburg Square: At front façade replace copper cladding and gutter at fifth-story in-kind.

19.316 BH 104 Mount Vernon Street: At roof rebuild top portion of chimney in-kind.

19.361 BH 20 Pinckney Street: At front façade re-paint entry door to match existing color; replace downspout with copper downspout; and re-paint entry steps and risers black (see also Design Review above).

19.348 BH 20 Pinckney Street: At front façade replace nine six-over-six non historic wood windows in-kind.

19.349 BH 86 Pinckney Street: At front façade replace: fourteen six-over-six non-historic wood windows in-kind; two three-over-three non-historic wood windows in-kind; and one nine-over-nine non-historic wood windows in-kind.

19.347 BH 46 West Cedar Street: At front façade repair and re-paint door black.

Review and Ratification of 10-18-2018 Public Hearing Minutes