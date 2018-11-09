Shriners Hospital Holds 50th Anniversary Gala

The Selby Family presented the Shriners Hospital with a $26,510 check they raised for the hospital’s School Re-Entry Program. Posing with the check are Selby Family members Stephanie Biffle, Becci Sutphin, and Potentate Frank Selby (second from right) with Shriners Hospital chairman Robert Baker (center) and administrator Eileen Skinner (far right). Meanwhile, a bust of Robert Gardner Wilson Jr, one of the founders of the Boston Shriners Hospital, was placed at the entrance to the fundraiser

the hospital’s 50th anniversary.