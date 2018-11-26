Planning Begins for Spring 2019 Green and White Ball

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Friends of the Public Garden (FOPG) gathered at Marc Hall Design in the South End to celebrate the commencement of the planning for its spring gala, the Green and White Ball, which will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Friday, April 26, 2019. Friends Board Chair, Leslie Adam welcomed guests, while co-chairs Ashley Harmon (Beacon Hill), Amanda Pratt (Beacon Hill), Jessica Schmitz (Beacon Hill) and Lisa Taffe (Beacon Hill) introduced event partner Marc Hall, who gave guests a sneak peak of his inspiration for next spring’s event – the rose. Working with rose varieties from all over the world, Marc and his team demonstrated the making of three spectacular arrangements and excited the guests about what is to come at Boston’s most anticipated springtime gala.

Over the past 21 years, the Green and White Ball has raised over $6 million to renew, care, and advocate for the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, which has been the mission of the Friends since its inception 49 years ago. Proceeds from the events have provided critical funds for annual care and major improvement projects in the parks, to ensure the health and beauty of these important green spaces. For information about the Friends of the Public Garden and the upcoming Green and White Ball on April 26, 2019, visit www.friendsofthepublicgarden.org.