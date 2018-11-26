Police Briefs 11-20-2018

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny

11/13/18 – At about 10:04 a.m., a landlord reported copper downspouts (drainpipes) were stolen from the front of his Revere Street building.

Larceny – Shoplifting

11/16/18 – A Charles Street boutique reported a female suspect entered the dressing room to try on four dresses at about 4:45 p.m. The suspect stole one of the dresses, leaving the other three behind, before fleeing on foot. The store has a surveillance video of the incident, and detectives will follow up.