Walsh to Light Common Christmas Tree on Nov 29

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and The Honourable Karen Casey, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, will celebrate the 77th Annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common on Thursday, November 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The celebration is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, title sponsor The Province of Nova Scotia, Jumbotron sponsor JetBlue, and presenting sponsors Exelon Generation, the Coca-Cola Company, and Bank of America with additional support provided by WCVB Channel 5, Magic 106.7 FM, and the Boston Globe. The holiday lights throughout both parks will light up in sequence shortly before 8 p.m. when Mayor Walsh is joined onstage by Deputy Premier Casey, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Santa Claus. The show will close with a pyrotechnic display by Atlas PyroVision.

The holiday decorations throughout Boston Common and the Public Garden include the City of Boston’s official 2018 Christmas tree, a 46-foot white spruce tree donated by Ross McKellar and Teresa Simpson from Oxford, Nova Scotia. This marks the first time the annual Christmas tree gift to Boston has come from Cumberland County.

WCVB’s Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour will once again host Channel 5’s live broadcast of the event beginning at 7 p.m. featuring multi-platinum pop star Andy Grammer, music from Nova Scotia’s Hillsburn and

Makayla Lynn, local recording artist Phaedra, Willy Wonka from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the cast of North Shore Music Theater’s “A Christmas Carol,” and the Morning Star Baptist Church Gospel Choir.

The lighting of the trees on the Common is made possible through the generosity of the Egan Family Foundation, the Lynch Foundation, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, John Moriarty & Associates, Berkshire Bank, the Herb Chambers Companies, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and contributions from other individuals and institutions.

The annual holiday display includes the official Christmas tree from Nova Scotia and trees throughout Boston Common. Refreshments and additional support will be provided by promotional sponsors Dunkin’ Donuts, Capital One, Xfinity, KIND Snacks, H.P. Hood LLC, Power Crunch Bars, Drake’s Cakes, Nature’s Path, and an appearance by the L.L. Bean Bootmobile.

This is the 47th year that Nova Scotia has given a tree to the people of Boston as thanks for relief efforts following the December 6, 1917, explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor. Within 24 hours of the disaster a train loaded with supplies and emergency personnel was making its way from Boston to Nova Scotia. For more information please call (617) 635-4505, go to www.boston.gov/parks, or visit us on Facebook. For Boston Common parking information go to www.massconvention.com/bcg.html.