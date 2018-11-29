Santa Goes to the Dogs for Holiday Pet Photos on Sunday

What better is there to get into the holiday spirit than to have your dog photographed with Santa Claus?

In partnership with the Friends of the Public Garden and the Unit Realty Group of Boston, Infinity Portrait Design will be offering “Happy Howlidays,” pet photos with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its 59 Beacon St. studio. There is a suggested donation of $20, with proceeds benefitting Common Canine – the off-leash dog program on the Boston Common that falls under the auspices of the Friends group. All participants will receive a complimentary photos session and holiday photo, with additional photo packages available for purchase, said Annie Landry of Infinity Portrait Design.

Susan Symonds, owner of Infinity Portrait Design, said the Common Canine’s mission hits particularly close to home, since her two dogs – Teagan, a 14-year-old golden retriever, and Talula, a rescue puppy – are constant fixtures in the studio and around the neighborhood.

“Walking my dogs on the Common is a great stress reducer…so it’s great to give back to the Friends because we use the park [for that purpose] every day,” Symonds said. “It’s also a great opportunity to create community with our fur babies.”

Paul Odelson, a member of the Common Canine group and an agent with Unit Realty who helped enlist Infinity Portrait Design for “Howlidays,”echoes the sentiment.

“We need to raise money for the off-leash dog program not only because it’s important to have a place to bring your dogs, but also because the Common is a common place for every one to enjoy, Odelson said, “and so we all need to take care of it.”

The Friends previously offered pet photo shoots with Santa, but abandoned the idea several years ago after losing both the photographer and the space for the shoots. But with Infinity Portrait Design now on board, Oldelson said, “Hopefully, we’ll be back in action for a long time to come.”

Visit www.InfinityPortraitDesign.com/blog to reserve your space.