Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Holiday Decorating

Thank you to all our friends and neighbors who have supported our campaign to decorate the gas lamps on Beacon Hill. You make this a special place to live and work.

Thanks to Historic New England, City of Boston, Charles Street Liquors, Panificio, Charles Street Supply, and Anna’s Taqueria for their support.

A very special thank you to Kristen Mansharamani of Torit Montessori, her teachers and students, for cutting the wire to attach the garlands to the 1,100 poles!

BHCA Annual Appeal

It’s that time of year again when we ask for your support of our Annual Appeal. For 96 years, the Beacon Hill Civic Association has worked to enhance the quality of life for our residents through community building, civic engagement and historic preservation. The Annual Appeal provides vital funding for our ongoing operations, enabling our advocacy work on behalf of the community. Your generosity allows us to continue our efforts to preserve and protect our unique and historic neighborhood.

Please watch your mail for the BHCA Annual Appeal envelope. You can also donate at www.bhcivic.org. We thank you for your continued support of the work we do!

Giving Back to our Community

This holiday season, the BHCA is collecting items for two local organizations important to the Beacon Hill community.

For Boston Healthcare for the Homeless, we are collecting new and gently-used coats, boots and backpacks. Of special need this season are children’s coats, boots and backpacks. We are also collecting new gloves, hats, socks, underwear and balaclavas (hooded facemasks). Donation checks made payable to “Boston Healthcare for the Homeless” are also welcome. Boston Healthcare for the Homeless was founded over 30 years ago and provides outreach and health and dental services to the city’s homeless population. Its founder, Dr. Jim O’Connell, will be speaking about Health Care in the Streets: Lessons from Three Decades of Caring for Beacon Hill’s Rough Sleepers on

Thursday evening, Jan. 17, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the BHCA.

For the West End Library Food Pantry, we are collecting nonperishable food items (popular items include cereal, tea and peanut butter) with a special request for holiday meal food items. Grocery store gift cards are also greatly appreciated. A collaboration with Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), the West End Library Food Pantry serves Beacon Hill and West End low income residents and elderly.

We’ll be collecting items from Jan. 2, through Jan. 31. Items can be dropped off during the weekdays at the BHCA, 74 Joy Street. Items for the food pantry can also be dropped off year round at the West End Library at 151 Cambridge Street. Thank you in advance for your contributions!

Education Town Hall, December 10th

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George is hosting a series of Town Halls across the City of Boston, where she will be speaking on the work being done specifically around Education. Most importantly, this is an opportunity to hear feedback, concerns and questions directly from the community. The meeting for Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Downtown, Fenway, and the North End will take place on Dec. 10, at 6-7 p.m. at the BHCA at 74 Joy Street.

As the Chair of the Council’s Committee on Education, a mother of four boys, and a former high school teacher, Essaibi-George wants to create a safe space for community sharing, building, and engagement. Although the focus is on Education, there will be a portion at the end of the event to bring up any issues related to the community. The public is encouraged to submit testimony (emailed to Jessica Rodriguez at [email protected]).

These Town Halls are open to the public, but please RSVP (http://bit.ly/AEGTownHalls2018) or call the BHCA at 617-227-1922 so that we can accommodate as many people as possible.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

No upcoming meetings this week.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Education Town Hall with Boston City Councilor At-Large, Annissa Essaibi-George -Monday, Dec. 10, 6-7 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Health Care in the Streets: Lessons from Three Decades of Caring for Boston’s Rough Sleepers with Dr. Jim O’Connell – Thursday, Jan. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Omni Parker House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.