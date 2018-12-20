Beacon Hill Chocolates Awarded First Place in Storefront Decorating Competition

As part of the Beacon Hill Business Association’s “Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll,” the Joint Charles Street Committee’s annual Charles Street Storefront Decorating Competition was held on Thursday, Dec. 6, with Beacon Hill Chocolates taking home first prize in the contest.

“We wanted to do something elegant and were determined to place, but really wanted to win,” said Paula Noia-Barth, owner of the shop at 91 Charles St., adding that the business was awarded third place in the contest several years ago.

Noia-Barth credits Cassie Gurnon, the wife of Jack Gurnon, the owner of Charles Street Supply at 54 Charles St., for her “brainstorm” for the decorating scheme. “She really did it all,” Noia-Barth said.

Boston Arts & Antiques Co. took home second prize for a storefront design that Ali Ringenburg, a contest judge and co-chair of the Joint Charles Street Committee, lauded for its simplicity and traditional decorative elements.

“It feels really great and is nice to be recognized,” said Brian Maglione, who, along with Lou Desautels, co-owns the antique store at 119 Charles St. upon learning they had been awarded the accolade.

Tibet Emporium at 103 Charles St. was the third-place winner, even though the business owner, KelsangSangpo, conceded that she wasn’t aware of the contest beforehand.

“We’re very pleased and happy,” Sangpo said of the unexpected recognition.

Rugg Road Paper Company received honorable mention, which came as an unexpected honor for Geraldine O’Hagen, who has owned the store at 105 Charles St. since August.

“I’m speechless…I had no clue [the competition] was even going on,” O’Hagen said.

Miguel Rosales, co-chair of the Joint Charles Street Committee, served as the jury judge of the contest, just as he has every year since its inception.

“The Charles Street Holiday Window Decorating contest is an annual tradition that rewards and highlights businesses who have enhanced and beautify our main shopping street,” Rosales wrote. “We congratulate all four 2018 winners and wish everybody happy holidays.”