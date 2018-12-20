Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Have you tried BOS:311?

The City of Boston has an important and useful resource for all Boston residents. 311 is an easy to remember telephone number that will connect you with the City’s Constituent Service Center. The center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.

311 provides access to all non-emergency City services. You can call 311 from any telephone, or you can call directly to 617-635-4500. You can also connect with 311 by downloading the mobile app, or by submitting a request or concern online at https://www.cityofboston.gov/311/. The mobile app allows you to easily send a photo of the problem you are reporting. You can even Tweet @BOS311.

There are hundreds of topics that can be addressed by the 311 center, and these can be found on the 311 website. Some of the issues you can report to 311 include potholes, sidewalk problems, streets or sidewalks that need to be cleaned, how to get rid of a big item like furniture or appliances, broken street signs, broken traffic signals and broken gas lamps. As an example, one of our Holiday Decorators found a gas lamp on Charles Street with a broken glass pane. A 311 report was sent with a picture of the location last Saturday. The service will confirm your submittal and they will send you an email when the problem has been resolved. The service reported back today that the lamp had been fixed with all panes of glass replaced. Another report was filed about trash on Charles Street and the issue was resolved that same morning.

We recommend that our neighbors use this service whenever they have a question or concern to which the City can respond.

Giving Back to our Community – December 10 through January 31

This holiday season, the BHCA is collecting items for two local organizations important to the Beacon Hill community.

For Boston Healthcare for the Homeless, we are collecting new and gently-used coats, boots and backpacks. Of special need this season are children’s coats, boots and backpacks. We are also collecting new gloves, hats, socks, underwear and balaclavas (hooded facemasks). Donation checks made payable to “Boston Healthcare for the Homeless” are also welcome. Boston Healthcare for the Homeless was founded over 30 years ago and provides outreach and health and dental services to the city’s homeless population. Its founder, Dr. Jim O’Connell, will be speaking about Health Care in the Streets: Lessons from Three Decades of Caring for Beacon Hill’s Rough Sleepers on

Thursday evening, January 17th from 7-8:30pm at the BHCA.

For the West End Library Food Pantry, we are collecting nonperishable food items (popular items include cereal, tea and peanut butter) with a special request for holiday meal food items. Grocery store gift cards are also greatly appreciated. A collaboration with Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), the West End Library Food Pantry serves Beacon Hill and West End low-income residents and elderly.

We’ll be collecting items from December 10th through January 31st. Items can be dropped off during the weekdays at the BHCA, 74 Joy Street. Items for the food pantry can also be dropped off year-round at the West End Library at 151 Cambridge Street.

Thank you in advance for your contributions!

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Monday, December 17: Architecture Committee Meeting. 5pm. 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Health Care in the Streets: Lessons from Three Decades of Caring for Boston’s Rough Sleepers with Dr. Jim O’Connell – Thursday, January 17th, 7-8:30pm, 74 Joy Street

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, February 9th at the Omni Parker House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.