FOPG Offers Unique Holiday Gift Idea

The Friends of the Public Garden has the perfect holiday gift for the history buff on your gift list.

The Friends group has pens made from the wood of Boston Common elm trees. Not just any elm trees, but the trees across from the State House near the Shaw/54thMemorial. These trees are the oldest elms on the Common and are believed to have been planted in the 1780s by John Hancock, whose home used to be where the State House is today. Those elm trees are not only the oldest on the Common, but the oldest in the Western hemisphere.

You can give a piece of history this holiday season. The pens are $42.50 each and are available at the Friends office at 69 Beacon St. up until Dec. 21. You may also call the Friends office at 617-723-8144 and buy a pen with a credit card and pay for it to be shipped to you.

Proceeds from the pen sales will support the work of the Friends to renew, care and advocate for the Boston Common, Public Garden and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.