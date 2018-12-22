Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Boston College High School First Quarter Honors Roll

The following local students have been named to the Boston College High School First Quarter Honors Roll:

For High Honors a Sophomore, Junior or Senior must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher.

For Honors a Sophomore, Junior or Senior must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average

Back Bay

Joseph Brink 2020

High Honors

Colin Fahey 2022

Honors

Luke Myers 2022 Honors

Charles Prucher 2022 Honors

North End

Pietro Brocca 2021 High Honors

Theodore Pasto 2021 Honors

Liam Walsh 2021 Honors

West End

Mika Bauk 2021 Honors

Willem Lenig 2021 Honors

Emiliano Valencia-Donohue 2021 High Honors

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men founded in 1863. The school enrolls approximately 1600 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts.

Local residents embark on undergraduate careers at Tufts University

Local students joined more than 1,500 undergraduate students from around the world as they begin their academic careers at Tufts University, located in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.

The university’s Class of 2022 includes:

Anya Tisdale, Beacon Hill

Eoghan Downey, Beacon Hill

In all, only 14.6 percent of a record breaking 21,501 applicants were admitted to the university, the second-lowest acceptance rate in university history.

The university’s Class of 2022 is the most diverse class ever, the beneficiary of the largest commitment of financial aid in university history, and a trailblazer in gender parity among engineering students – all while maintaining Tufts’ status as one of the most selective universities in the country.

Thirty-seven percent of first-year U.S. undergraduates identify as students of color, a Tufts record. The 1,544-member undergraduate class received $25.8 million in need-based grants, a new mark for financial aid commitment by the university. And the incoming engineering class nearly reached gender parity, with 49 percent of students identifying as women.

“We often talk about creating an intentional community,” said Karen Richardson, dean of admissions and enrollment management at the Class of 2022’s matriculation ceremony. “With the Class of 2022, we have put together a group of learners who will contribute not only academically but also to our community’s social fabric.”

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.