A Sweet Contribution

During the holiday season, Scampo donated a portion of the proceeds
from all dessert sales to Rosie’s Place and they came up with a check for $5,000 from the dessert sales in November and December.   Pictured (L to R) JP Gaglio, Scampo Manager; Carah McLaughlin, Scampo Manager; Jay Baker, GM of Scampo; Lydia Shire, Chef/Partner of Scampo; Michael Oliver, Director of Fundraising for Rosie’s Place; and Simone Restrepo, Chef at Scampo.

