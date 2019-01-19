News A Sweet Contribution by Beacon Hill Times Staff • January 19, 2019 • 0 Comments During the holiday season, Scampo donated a portion of the proceeds from all dessert sales to Rosie’s Place and they came up with a check for $5,000 from the dessert sales in November and December. Pictured (L to R) JP Gaglio, Scampo Manager; Carah McLaughlin, Scampo Manager; Jay Baker, GM of Scampo; Lydia Shire, Chef/Partner of Scampo; Michael Oliver, Director of Fundraising for Rosie’s Place; and Simone Restrepo, Chef at Scampo.