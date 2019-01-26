Esplanade Association Announces Frost Fit Winter Series Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA

During these long, cold New England winters, Bostonians may be tempted to ‘freeze’ their regular exercise routine and hibernate indoors until spring appears. A new outdoor fitness series encourages people to venture outside and experience the beauty of the Esplanade in winter while kicking off the new year with regular workouts. All are welcome to warm up, score cool swag, and get their blood pumping at the Frost Fit Winter Series Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts with the support of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

This is a first-of-its kind fitness series on the Esplanade! First, every Saturday in February (February 2, 9, 16, and 23, with snow dates on March 2 and 9), instructors from the November Project will lead participants through running loops, body-weight exercises, and other fun, energetic activities designed to keep them moving (and therefore warm). Anyone who attends these workouts, which run from 10:00am to 11:00am in front of the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, will receive a Frost Fit Winter Series fleece headband, bagels, coffee, and hot chocolate. Headbands are limited to the first 450 participants.

Then, to finish the series strong, the Esplanade Association is planning an outdoor celebration event in March (Date TBD). This will be a heart-pounding, energetic, and fun workout, with more information to be released soon. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of all events in the series, demonstrating the company’s commitment to helping the people of Massachusetts stay active and healthy all year long. Interested participants can find more information and register for the series at Esplanade.org/Fitness.

“We are proud to partner with the Esplanade Association on the Frost Fit Winter Series,” said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. “This series will remind people throughout Boston they can enjoy our city’s parks no matter the season and encourage them to safely exercise outside, even in the depths of winter. Participants will learn the value of year-round

exercise, helping to build healthy habits that last a lifetime.”

“We are pleased to have Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as the Presenting Sponsor of this unique new winter fitness series,” said Michael Nichols, executive director of the Esplanade Association. “This builds on our partnership around the 2018 Esplanade 5K Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, demonstrating our shared commitment to promoting outdoor fitness on the Esplanade throughout the year.”

Blue Cross is committed to helping Massachusetts residents lead healthy active lives. In 2017, the company and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation contributed $10.5 million in financial grants and pro-bono volunteer service to over 500 nonprofit organizations across the Commonwealth. The company believes in addressing the inter-connectedness of healthy eating, active lifestyles, and positive environments, in order to influence behavior change and make a lasting impact.

The Esplanade Association is the nonprofit partner to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation for the Charles River Esplanade, working to revitalize, enhance, maintain, and program the park. Some of the Esplanade Association’s other initiatives on the Esplanade include designing and planting 13 ornamental garden beds, caring for over 1,700 trees, hosting free musical performances, engaging nearly 2,000 volunteers each year, and the Children in the Park program which brings children from camps like local YMCAs and Boys and Girls Clubs to the Esplanade to enjoy active play.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We’re the trusted health plan for more than 25,000 Massachusetts employers, and are committed to working with others in a spirit of shared responsibility to make quality health care affordable. Consistent with our corporate promise to always put our 2.8 million members first, we’re rated among the nation’s best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About the Esplanade Association

The Esplanade Association (esplanadeassociation.org) is a 100% privately-funded nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain its natural green space, and build community in the park by providing educational, cultural, and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to improving the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside park.

