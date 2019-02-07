The Whitney Boutique Hotel to Open This Spring

The Whitney, a new 66-room luxury boutique hotel, is set to open this spring on Beacon Hill.

The property is revitalizing and expanding an existing hotel to create a new landmark at the corner of Charles and Cambridge streets. Named for Henry Melville Whitney, a prominent Boston industrialist and one-time owner of the site, The Whitney will offer guests generous hospitality through sophisticated simplicity and cultured comforts.

The Whitney’s address embodies the best of the classic brick townhouse style associated with the neighborhood and balances the vibrancy of the city with the serenity of its idyllic location. The property, developed by Boston-based Related Beal and operated by Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM), is a haven apart from the urban hustle, welcoming guests with uncomplicated, urbane luxury, complemented by the comforts and indulgences of home.

Guestrooms are comfortable and smartly designed with large windows, WRIGHT mattresses, premium showers and baths, and organic bath amenities from the Australian line Grown Alchemist. Four large suites are each uniquely designed, with sweeping views of Beacon Hill, the Charles River, Cambridge, and beyond. Guests will have access to fitness experiences through collaborations with local brand partners, curated excursions and activities. The Whitney’s dining concept, yet to be announced, will be created by one of Boston’s most renowned restaurateurs.

“The new Whitney Hotel will provide our guests with a truly elegant experience that perfectly balances Boston’s urban vibrancy with the serenity of Beacon Hill and the Charles River,” said Marina Aslanidou, general manager. “Our unique design, inspired by nuances of this one-of-a-kind neighborhood, will appeal to both domestic and international travelers seeking an authentic Boston experience. Guests will be encouraged to explore like locals or lose themselves in the quiet comfort of their rooms, or our private, tranquil courtyard.”

The Whitney blends seamlessly into the distinctive neighborhood, melding contemporary, historic and residential architectural design from Boston-based Hacin + Associates. The brick façade complements the area’s character, while the granite-paved entrance provides a transition to a more contemporary lobby space. Guests will enter a warm and welcoming open lobby, designed by Ealain Studio, featuring a luxurious fireplace, high ceilings, reclaimed French oak wood floors, modern light fixtures and chic seating in a palette of navy, gray and black.

Adjacent to the hotel lobby, a secluded interior courtyard evokes a serene garden experience, with lush multi-seasonal plants, fire pit and a tranquil fountain providing an intimate respite for guests. The space, designed by Boston-based Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design, infuses light into the guestrooms that overlook it, while serving as a sanctuary for visitors with cozy seating.

Art, influenced by both Beacon Hill and Henry Melville Whitney, plays a pivotal role in the hotel’s design. Present throughout the lobby, corridors and guestrooms are images of neighborhood streets and cityscapes, views of the Charles River, sailboats and rowers. Guests will also view replica items and art inspired by Mr. Whitney’s business and personal life, including images of the West End Railway he founded and an interpretation of the clock from railroad stations, as well as framed keys to his writing bureau.

For more information on grand opening announcements, visit www.whitneyhotelboston.com.