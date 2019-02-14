Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Agenda

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. Boston City Hall – Piemonte Room (5th Floor).

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Appropriateness on the agenda below, review of architectural violations, and such business as may come before the commission, in accordance with Ch. 616 of the Acts of 1955, as amended. Applications are available for review, by appointment, during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

After 5:30 p.m., enter and exit City Hall at the Dock Square entrance on Congress Street (across from Faneuil Hall).

I. VIOLATIONS

19.777 BH 45 Beacon Street

Applicant: Robert E. McLaughlin, Sr. Esq.

Proposed Work: Ratification of the existing grade in Spruce Place; repair masonry at rear elevation of Carriage Barn; replace two missing granite bollards at east and west corners of Carriage Barn; modify door at rear elevation of Carriage Barn by extending its length and lowering bottom jamb; and install asphalt berm at rear wall of Carriage barn.

19.789 BH 8 Joy Street:

Applicant: James McClutchy

Proposed Work: At front façade and side elevation replace sixteen wood windows and 14 window casings in-kind; and at front façade and side elevation repair five wood windows and seven window casings.

II. DESIGN REVIEW

19.525 BH 71 Chestnut Street CONTINUED FROM 10-18-2018 & 11-15-2018 PUBLIC HEARINGS

Applicant: Jennifer Mello

Proposed Work: At front façade re-point masonry; replace all sills and lintels with cast stone; remove existing iron grate over door and iron gate at door alcove; clean rust off existing steel beam and re-paint; replace existing wood panels in transom over double doors with new glass panes; repair all doors; replace deteriorated sections of wood trim in-kind; Replace first-story sixteen-light wood window in-kind; and re-paint all exterior wood elements.

19.785 BH 99 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Tom Scolastico

Proposed Work: At front sidewalk remove existing concrete slab and coal chute, install new blue stone slab matching the dimensions of the blue stone slab at 97 Pinckney Street, water proof membrane and brick pavers, and install coal chute cap.

19.731 BH 35 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Sean P. Cryts

Proposed Work: At front façade replace entry doors in-kind, and install new address numbers.

19.774 BH 12 Byron Street:

Applicant: Timothy Burke

Proposed Work: At front façade install four storm windows at second story.

19.648 BH 84 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Peter Wheeler

Proposed Work: Install two awnings at storefront windows.

19.682 BH 85 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Beth Spencer

Proposed Work: At front façade replace second story non-historic French doors and transoms with double-hung six-over-nine wood windows (See Administrative Review items below).

19.744 BH 28 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Monika Pauli

Proposed Work: Replace existing in-filled garage door opening with new overhead garage door painted black; paint existing door black; remove existing paint from masonry; and restore curb cut and sidewalk (work previously approved by BHAC on June 18, 2015).

19.695 BH 156 Cambridge Street (a/k/a 83 Joy Street)

Applicant: Edward D. Pare, Jr., Esq.

Proposed Work: At roof replace three existing panel antennas with six panel antennas, and replace one canister enclosure with new stealth enclosure to house relocated antennas.

III. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to the staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

► Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

► PLEASE NOTE THAT FOLLOWING ISSUANCE OF THE DETERMINATION SHEET NO FURTHER CORRESPONDENCE WILL BE ISSUED FOR THE APPLICATIONS LISTED BELOW. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected] Thank you.

PROJECTS COMPLIANT WITH DISTRICT STANDARDS & CRITERIA

19.698 BH 20 Chestnut Street: At rear elevation remove screening/fencing and HVAC condensers at garage roof; repair and replace copper flashing at garage roof; and re-paint garage door and windows black.

19.770 BH 31 Mount Vernon Street: At side and rear elevations replace three second-story six-over-two non-historic wood windows in-kind.

19.682 BH 85 Pinckney Street: At front façade replace all first, third, fourth and fifth-story six-over-six non-historic wood windows in-kind, and at rear elevation replace all third, fourth and fifth-story six-over-six non-historic wood windows in-kind (See Design Review item above).

19.712 BH 24 West Cedar Street: At rear elevation remove air-conditioning unit at sidewall and infill with brick to match the surrounding masonry.

19.699 BH 26 West Cedar Street: Replace slate roof in-kind; and at front façade replace copper gutter in-kind.

IV. REVIEW and RATIFICATION OF January 17, 2019 PUBLIC HEARING MINUTES

V. STAFF UPDATES

PROJECTED ADJOURNMENT: 7:30 PM