Beacon Hill Village Presents a Talk on Exercise to Maintain Mobility and Prevent Disease

A special program about the importance of exercise to senior citizens will be held on Tuesday, March 19. from 3 – 4 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square, Commonwealth Salon, McKim Building, 700 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

Tufts University’s Kieran Reid will present the latest evidence on the role physical activity plays in helping older adults preserve their independence as we age. Dr. Reid will discuss what, specifically, older adults can do to maintain mobility, improve cognition, and help stave off chronic disease. He will also present the results of his study of a structured exercise program that improved the mobility and cognition of participants in a community-based organization.

Dr. Reid is an Assistant Professor at Tufts University and a Scientist at the Nutrition, Exercise Physiology and Sarcopenia Laboratory at the Jean Mayer Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts. He has pioneered several community-based exercise and nutritional counseling programs in Greater Boston, including the award-winning Fit-4-Life program.

This program is presented in partnership with the Boston Public Library. Please call Beacon Hill Village for more information or to register: 617-723-9713. The event is free and open to the public.