Scampo launches “Short on Time” Lunch Prix Fixe

Scampo Chefs Lydia Shire and Simone Restrepo have put an Italian spin on traditional lunch favorites with the new Scampo “Short on Time” Lunch Prix Fixe Menu that launched last week. The menu is $25 and includes three courses:
Choice of starters
Baby iceberg salad avocado, sundried tomato and pancetta vinaigrette
Prosciutto and mozzarella w/ shaved green asparagus salad.. cassis dressing
Choice of main
Pea and mint ravioli w/ butternut squash butter sauce.. crispy radish salad
Veal scaloppini w/ gorgonzola dolce risotto.. arugula & brown butter, walnuts and sage
Choice of dessert
Lydia Shire’s tiramisu
Scampo fruit sorbet
The lunch is available Mondays through Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Scampo in Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles Street. For more information and reservations, please call (617) 536-2100 or visit www.scampoboston.com