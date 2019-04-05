Scampo launches “Short on Time” Lunch Prix Fixe

Scampo Chefs Lydia Shire and Simone Restrepo have put an Italian spin on traditional lunch favorites with the new Scampo “Short on Time” Lunch Prix Fixe Menu that launched last week. The menu is $25 and includes three courses:

Choice of starters

Baby iceberg salad avocado, sundried tomato and pancetta vinaigrette

Prosciutto and mozzarella w/ shaved green asparagus salad.. cassis dressing

Choice of main

Pea and mint ravioli w/ butternut squash butter sauce.. crispy radish salad

Veal scaloppini w/ gorgonzola dolce risotto.. arugula & brown butter, walnuts and sage

Choice of dessert

Lydia Shire’s tiramisu

Scampo fruit sorbet

The lunch is available Mondays through Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Scampo in Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles Street. For more information and reservations, please call (617) 536-2100 or visit www.scampoboston.com