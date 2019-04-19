Team Esplanade Runners Complete Marathon; Raise Nearly $120,000 for the Park to Date

All 15 Team Esplanade runners completed the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, raising a total of $119,375 for park maintenance to date, with more donations expected to roll in over the next several weeks, according to Kelsey Pramik, director of programs and outreach for the Esplanade Association.

“We were fortunate to have had a pool of 15 such committed runners on Team Esplanade,” said Michael Nichols, the group’s executive director. “Through months of training and fundraising before crossing the finish line on Monday, they have made it possible to host more free programs for the community, implement a first-of-its-kind Tree Care Management and Succession Plan and more. We’re also thankful to the Boston Athletic Association for selecting us as an Official Charity Team this year.” The team included Brittany Abbott, Ellen Barrett, Charlie Blatchford, Kara Brennan, Ashley Casavant, Matt DiSorbo, Mike Fisher, Charlie Jacob, Jake Kugler, Kyle Liolios, Annie McCreery, Ashley Perkins, Stephanie Sguigna, Autum St. Hilaire and Evan Weinberg.