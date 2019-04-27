Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

It’s Membership Season at the BHCA!

Spring is finally here and with it comes our annual Membership drive at the Beacon Hill Civic Association. Soon to reach our centennial, our volunteer organization has worked to preserve the historic beauty and quality of life on Beacon Hill since 1922.

From answering your calls and e-mails, to working with the City on zoning, architecture, trees, trash, and traffic and parking issues, the BHCA office is a busy place. Most recently, we have been able to recapture 15-minute resident parking spaces at the intersection of Joy and Mt. Vernon Streets, and we are working closely with the City on the new accessibility and traffic calming measures that are appearing all over Beacon Hill. Contractor parking is a constant challenge, and we listen and do our best to respond to your concerns, so that the impact on neighbors is reduced. Our Board of Directors is constantly working on all these issues with the support of the BHCA office.

Your BHCA membership allows us to continue these efforts in community building, civic engagement and historic preservation. Your voice adds strength to our numbers and credibility to our purpose as advocates for this unique and historic neighborhood.

We are grateful to all of our donors and members for supporting the work we do.

