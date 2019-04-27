Duckling Day Parade Returns to the Common on Mother’s Day, May 12

The most adorable Boston tradition continues – children parade through the Boston Common and Public Garden dressed like ducklings

The Friends of the Public Garden will celebrate Mother’s Day with Boston-area families during its annual Duckling Day parade on Sunday, May 12. A beloved tradition for over 30 years, the parade celebrates the children’s classic book “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey. Every year, hundreds of children parade through Boston’s most picturesque parks, dressed like characters from the story. Led by the Harvard University Marching Band, the parade will begin in the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and end in the Public Garden near the famous Make Way for Ducklings sculptures. Bring your cameras – this is the most adorable event in all of Boston!

Prior to the parade will be Playtime on the Common, a vibrant array of family entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon. All activities are included with event admission: including Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; face-painting; meet the giant Duck; visit with the Harvard University Band; the Make Way for Ducklings reading station; and a goody bag for every kid – full of Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 10) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag.

For more information or to register, go to http://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.