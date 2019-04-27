Organ Dedication Concert at the Church on the Hill

The Boston Society of the New Jerusalem, also known as Church on the Hill incorporated in 1818, has installed a new Allen Organ G330. The Allen G330 is truly an amazing instrument and has been especially designed to take advantage of the church’s superb acoustics. In addition to the speakers in the balcony, a special set of speakers has been installed in the front of the church for antiphonal affect.

The Organ Dedication concert will take place on Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m. The guest organist will be Forrest Eimold. His most recent organ performances have received praise from publications such as The Washington Post (“Organist Forrest Eimold responded ably to the many virtuosic demands of Wachner’s writing”) and The New York Times (“This is the best Messiah in New York”). The performance will include: Prelude and Fugue in A Major, BWV 536 (c. 1710) by Johann Sebastian Bach, Organ Sonata No. 3, Op. 65 by Felix Mendelssohn, “Fugue, Chorale, and Epilogue,” No. 4 from Six Pieces for Organ by Herbert Howells and others.

This concert is free and open to the public but you must have a ticket. A reception immediately following (the concert site is handicap accessible).Come to 140 Bowdoin St., Beacon Hill (across the street from the State House). For more information phone: 617-523-4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org.