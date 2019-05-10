Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Get Acquainted with the BHCA at our Monthly Events

A colorful postcard has arrived in the mail boxes of all Beacon Hill residents and businesses this week, reminding them to go to www.bhcivic.org/membership to renew their membership to the Beacon Hill Civic Association or sign on to become a member for the first time.

Thanks to Miguel Rosales and the Beacon Hill Garden Club for the lovely window boxes at the BHCA offices (74 Joy Street)!

Membership dues support the operation of the neighborhood organization, which has worked tirelessly since 1922 to enable all Beacon Hillers to enjoy a good quality of life here. Individual dues are $50 ($30 for members up to age 35 and 65 and older.) Supporting membership dues are $100. Dues for the Founders Circle, which comprise BHCA’s highest level of membership giving, are $500 or more annually. Founder Circle members are invited to a cocktail reception in appreciation of their generosity.

Membership also offers individuals and their families discounts at some local shops through our Merchant Loyalty Program when you show your BHCA membership card.

We invite those interested in learning more about the organization to join us for coffee and conversation on the First Friday of each month from 8-9 am at 74 Joy Street, or for appetizers at our ever-popular Meet & Greet on the first Monday of the month at 75 Chestnut from 6-8 pm.

For more information about our events and membership in the Beacon Hill Civic Association, call 617-275-6696, email [email protected] or go to www.bhcivic.org.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Monday, May 13:

Board of Directors Meeting. 7pm. 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

BHCA Annual Meeting – Monday, May 20th

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, May 29th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.