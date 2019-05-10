Officials Announces Season of Open-air Beer and Wine Gardens on Kennedy Greenway

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy today announced the opening dates for our 2019 season of open-air beer and wine gardens. Opening in May, these unique outdoor spaces build on the Conservancy’s history of engaging creative partnerships in the contemporary park in the heart of Boston.

The Greenway Conservancy and Trillium Brewing Company announced earlier this month the return of Trillium Garden on The Greenway for a third season. From its inaugural season in 2017 and return in 2018, Trillium Garden on The Greenway has quickly become an iconic downtown destination. Trillium Garden on The Greenway will open for the season on Thursday, May 16, operating at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue, across from Rowes Wharf. The regular hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday 2-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 12-6 p.m.

“After a couple of incredible seasons on The Greenway we can’t imagine summer without the Trillium Garden!”, said Esther Tetreault, Co-founder of Trillium Brewing Company. “We love looking out at historic Rowes Wharf while watching the beautiful revitalization of Boston’s downtown landscape by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy…with a beer in hand, of course. Their commitment to fostering shared spaces and community-building is perfectly aligned with our values and we’re proud to support their initiatives through the Garden on the Greenway.”

The Greenway Conservancy was also delighted to announce a new partnership with City Winery Boston this month to bring an open-air wine garden to Dewey Square on The Greenway this summer. Boston’s first outdoor wine garden, City Winery on The Greenway, will open for the season today, Wednesday, May 1, and will celebrate with a grand opening on Wednesday, May 15. The regular hours of operation are Wednesday and Friday 3:30-10 p.m., Saturday 1-9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

“We are proud to be made locally in Boston,” said Avi Kent, Chief Growth Officer for City

Winery. “City Winery is excited to enjoy our first summer outdoors on The Greenway. We can’t wait to bring what we do at our existing Boston location with wine and food to The Greenway, reaching a whole new audience of locals, downtown workers, and visitors throughout the warmer months in Boston.”

City Winery will be serving their award-winning locally crafted wine on tap, including multiple varieties of reds, whites, and rosé. In addition, City Winery has partnered with Boston based Harpoon Brewery to offer locally-made craft beer and cider on location. The Mediterranean-inspired menu of charcuterie, cheeses, olives and nuts will complement the wine garden experience, as well as the warm and welcoming decor of this family friendly space. City Winery on The Greenway will also include live music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to be joined by Trillium Brewing again for a third season and to welcome City Winery to The Greenway for an incredible summer,” said Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director at the Greenway Conservancy. “Whether you’re exploring the park or relaxing after the work day, The Greenway is the perfect place to unwind this summer.”

The Conservancy’s open-air beer and wine gardens compliment all the The Greenway has to discover, from over 450 FREE events, contemporary public art, seven unique water features, and more! Organic lawns and gardens invite visitors to unwind, the Greenway Carousel at The Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove is spinning daily with a host of native New England creatures, and our free Wi-Fi network continues to stretch the entire 1.5 mile length of The Greenway.

The Greenway is the contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Greenway Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The majority of the public park’s annual budget is generously provided by private sources.

Trillium Brewing Company was founded by JC and Esther Tetreault in 2013 and has since become internationally recognized and regarded as one of the top breweries in the world. Trillium Brewing Company is a New England farmhouse brewery, using local ingredients whenever possible and utilizing both traditional practices and modern re-invention such as brewing with the seasons and producing styles that speak to the region.

City Winery, founded in New York in 2008 by Michael Dorf, strives to deliver the highest-end combined culinary and cultural experiences to urban food, wine, and music enthusiasts.

Opened in 2017, City Winery Boston is a fully functioning winery, restaurant/bar, music venue, and private event space located in the heart of Downtown Boston at 80 Beverly Street, steps from TD Garden. City Winery is a contemporary 30,000 square foot haven for those who are passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless-steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, & Argentina. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert venue hosts 450 ticketed shows per year and accommodates up to 280 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable and intimate “listening room” experience.