Sixth Annual Charles Street Couture Fashion Show is May 14

By Laura Chassaigne

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) will present the Sixth Annual Charles Street Couture Fashion Show on Tuesday, May 14. Forum members will gather at Hampshire House between 6 and 8 p.m. to view styles from the independent shops that line Charles Street.

Please join us to support local businesses and gain inspiration for spring and summer fashion. Entry is included BHWF membership, and new members have the option to purchase a 30-day membership for $60 to attend the fashion show and other BHWF events. To find out more about the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum, please visit the website at https://beaconhillwomensforum.org.