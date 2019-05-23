Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Annual Meeting Held

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s 97th Annual Meeting and Election of Officers and Directors was held on May 20th at the Union Club.

The meeting was called to order by Eve Waterfall, BHCA Chair. Over 120 members attended the occasion where the year’s accomplishments were highlighted by Rob Whitney, BHCA President.

BHCA Newly Elected Board of Directors 1st row L-R: Chair Eve Waterfall, James Ewing, President Rob Whitney, Joshua Leffler, Timothy Pingree; 2nd row L-R: Katherine Judge, Suzanne Besser (retiring), Leslie Adam, Treasurer Emi Winterer, Janet Tiampo, Michelle Lavers, Emily Claire; 3rd row L-R: Russ Gaudreau, Andrew Kirk, Charlotte Thibodeau, Colin Zick, Bruce Kiernan, Tom Clemens. Absent from picture: Clerk Ben Starr, Meghan Awe, John Corey, Erik Erlingsson, Keeta Gilmore, Maggie Moran, Rajan Nanda, Rachel Thurlow, and Renee Walsh.

Mr. Chris Osgood, Chief of the Streets, Transportation, and Sanitation for the City of Boston was the invited speaker. Osgood discussed the current construction of important accessibility and traffic calming projects on Beacon Hill and his special connection to our neighborhood as well at the City’s plans to improve transportation throughout Boston.

New board members Emily Claire and Michelle Lavers were introduced to the membership. The BHCA Board of Directors is made up of 26 professionals, all neighbors and leaders in the Beacon Hill community, who work together to sustain the mission of the association in community building, civic engagement and historic preservation. Suzanne Besser, past Executive Director, Board member and president, will be stepping down from the BHCA. Her many years of service are appreciated by all.

Perhaps the highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 23nd Beacon Award to Beacon Hill businesswoman, cellist and former BHCA board member Ivy A. Turner. BHCA Director Russell Gaudreau and all members present applauded Ivy on her many years of important and sustained service to the community.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Tuesday, May 28:

Events Committee Meeting. 6pm. 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, May 29th

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday, June 3rd

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 20th

Evening on the Esplanade – Wednesday, July 17th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.