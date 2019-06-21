Greenway Fitness Returns with over 130 Free Classes in 2019

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy today announced the lineup of classes for the 2019 Fitness Season, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

The Greenway Fitness Program has annually offered FREE fitness classes throughout the park on varying days and times and has seen great success in attracting a wide range of instructors and participants. From goat yoga to zumba, Tai Chi to tango, more than 130 free classes are expected in 2019 covering a range of workouts and abilities.

“Another year of the Conservancy’s Greenway Fitness series means another year of bringing great, health-conscious programming to The Greenway,” said Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy. “We’re thrilled to partner again with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; our commitment to bettering Boston’s health and wellness has strengthened this year as we introduce an unprecedented number of fitness classes on The Greenway.”

An extensive range of class series have been introduced for the fourth year of partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts:

Mondays:

Tai Chi by Wang YMCA, 10:30-11:30 a.m, through July 29, at Chinatown Park

HIIT by Healthworks, 5:30-6:30 p.m., July 8 – Aug. 26, at Atlantic and India Streets

Tuesdays:

Zumba by Wang YMCA, 5:00-6:00 p.m., July 2 – Aug. 27, at Chinatown Park

Cornhole by Social Boston Sports, 5:45-7:45 p.m., Session 1: through July 9 , Session 2: July 30 – Sept. 10, at Atlantic and Milk Streets

Wednesdays:

Lunchtime Vinyasa by Body Lingua Yoga, 12:15 -1:15 p.m., July 10 – Aug. 28, at Oliver and Atlantic Streets

Self-Defense by UFC Boston, 5:00 -6:00 p.m., June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, at Dewey Square

HIIT by Innercity Weightlifting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., July 17 and Aug. 14th, at Atlantic and India Streets

Summer Shred by Next Level Fitness and Wellness, 6-7p, Sept. 4 – Sept. 25, at Cross and Sudbury Streets

Thursdays:

Yoga-Lates by Age Strong Commission, 10:30 -11:30 a.m., through Sept 23, at Hanover and Cross Streets (No Class July 4), at North End Park

Train by B/SPOKE, 5:00-6:00 p.m., May 30 – June 27 (No Class July 4), at Oliver and Atlantic Streets

Cornhole by Social Boston Sports, 5:45 -7:45 p.m., Session 1: through July 19 , Session 2: August 8 – Sept. 19, at Atlantic and State Streets

FIT! by Per Ignem Fitness, 6-7 p.m., July 11 – Sept. 26 (No Class July 4), at Oliver and Atlantic Streets

Saturdays:

Tango by Ultimate Tango, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., July 6 – August 31, at Atlantic and India Streets

Tango by Ultimate Tango, 6:30 – 9:30 .p..m., July 13, at Dewey Square

Additional one-off summer fitness classes are planned along the length of The Greenway throughout the summer, from June to Sept., from Chinatown to the North End.

July:

BollyX by Tom Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, July 1, at Dewey Square

Goat Yoga by Healthworks, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Dewey Square

Yoga and Brunch with Yoga Around Town, 10 -11 a.m., Sunday, July 14, at Atlantic and India Streets

Moonlight Yoga by PEACE, 7 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, at Dewey Square

Spin by Cyclebar, 6 -8 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Dewey Square

Parkour, Balance, and Movement by Hub Parkour, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Wharf District Park

Sweat Crawl Summer Fit Fest by Social Boston Sports, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Wharf District Park

August:

Summer Flow with Yoga Around Town, 7-8 p.m., Thursday, August 15, at Atlantic and India Streets

All classes are subject to cancellation or rescheduling due to weather or scheduling needs. For up-to-date information on the status of a class, please refer to the Greenway Conservancy’s online calendar and social media accounts.

This year marks the fourth year of The Conservancy’s partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to bring high-quality fitness programs to thousands of visitors to The Greenway. Greenway Fitness allows residents, workers, and tourists alike the chance to explore free exercise courses in a beautiful public space.

“Blue Cross is thrilled to help support this incredible variety of free classes and to help people maintain active lifestyles,” said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Public Affairs. “There’s truly something for everyone, no matter your age, ability or interests. We’re excited to see people expand their horizons and try new, fun classes this season.”

The Conservancy’s fitness offerings are just one element of all the The Greenway has to offer, from over 450 FREE events, open air beer and wine gardens, seven unique water features, and more! Organic lawns and gardens invite visitors to unwind, the Greenway Carousel at The Tiffany and Co. Foundation Grove is spinning daily with a host of native New England creatures, and our free Wi-Fi network continues to stretch the entire 1.5 mile length of The Greenway.

The Greenway Conservancy is delighted to celebrate 2019 as a year-long celebration of the 10th Anniversary of The Greenway. Along with the Conservancy’s public art exhibit, The Auto Show, initiatives include Greenway street pole banners from the North End to Chinatown, stretching the entire 1.5 mile length of the park for the first time. Additionally, 10,000 new bulbs bloomed this spring in the Carolyn Lynch Garden, a new 7000 square-foot wildflower meadow has been planted, and the Conservancy has installed beehives in our contemporary public park. Other initiatives will be announced later this summer.