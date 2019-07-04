Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Boston College High School Third Quarter Honors
The following students have been named to the Third Quarter Hionor Roll at Boston College High School.
For High Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher.
For Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher.
Kenmore
Alejandro Magadan 2022 High Honors
Trevor McCormack 2022 High Honors
North End
Pietro Brocca 2021 High Honors
Liam Walsh 2021 High Honors
Back Bay
Joseph Brink 2020 High Honors
Colin Fahey 2022 Honors
Luke Myers 2022 Honors
Charles Prucher 2022 Honors
Fenway
Jackson Baker 2022 Honors
South End
Naod Zacharias 2019 High Honors
Dylan Mullin 2020 High Honors
Aldo Noury-Ello 2021 Honors
John Mullin 2022 High Honors
Lucas Rimmer 2022 Honors
West End
Mika Bauk 2021 Honors
Sanjeeva Kalva 2021 High Honors
Emiliano Valencia-Donohue 2021 High Honors
Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men founded in 1863. The school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts.