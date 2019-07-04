Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Boston College High School Third Quarter Honors

The following students have been named to the Third Quarter Hionor Roll at Boston College High School.

For High Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher.

For Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher.

Kenmore

Alejandro Magadan 2022 High Honors

Trevor McCormack 2022 High Honors

North End

Pietro Brocca 2021 High Honors

Liam Walsh 2021 High Honors

Back Bay

Joseph Brink 2020 High Honors

Colin Fahey 2022 Honors

Luke Myers 2022 Honors

Charles Prucher 2022 Honors

Fenway

Jackson Baker 2022 Honors

South End

Naod Zacharias 2019 High Honors

Dylan Mullin 2020 High Honors

Aldo Noury-Ello 2021 Honors

John Mullin 2022 High Honors

Lucas Rimmer 2022 Honors

West End

Mika Bauk 2021 Honors

Sanjeeva Kalva 2021 High Honors

Emiliano Valencia-Donohue 2021 High Honors

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men founded in 1863. The school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts.