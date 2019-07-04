West End Branch Boston Public Library

The Friends of the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library hosted a Meshugenah Hat Company tea party on June 6, at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library. The Meshugenah Hat Company’s founders, Marcia and Carla Press, are not only hat makers but also wonderfully entertaining historians from New Hampshire. While guests were feasting on a sumptuous selection of homemade refreshments served on vintage bone china, they participated in a wild Jeopardy-style game with additions of little-known tidbits by the twins.

Everyone had a wonderful time, and the Friends anticipate the return of the ladies in the fall with new fun and a new hat collection for display and purchase. If you wish to learn more about The Meshugenah Hat Company and Marcia and Carla Press, their website is: www.meshugenahhats.com.