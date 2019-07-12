Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Meeting Set For July 18

The Beaocn Hill Archutectural Commission will be meeting on Thursday July 18, at 5 p.m. in the Piemonte Room at Boston City Hall. on the 5th floor.

The following is planned for discussion at the meeting:

Design Review

19.1231 BH 81 Beacon Street: At rear elevation remove window grates at four second-story windows.

19.1312 BH 74 Chestnut Street: At rear elevation replace black cedar garage door with plywood door. Continued from 6/20/2019

Public Hearing

19.1359 BH 123 Pinckney Street aka 97 Charles Street: Replace existing Starbuck’s blade sign to reflect company’s trademark white/green colors.

19.1445 BH 107 Chestnut Street: Install gas shut-off valve adjacent to courtyard area.

19.1443 BH 103 Pinckney Street: At rear elevation enlarge existing window/access to rear deck (See Administrative Review items below).

19.1390 BH 71 Myrtle Street: Replace existing roof deck.

Administrative Review/Approval

19.1457 BH 41 Beacon Street: At front façade replace deteriorated and missing roof slate in-kind, replace copper flashing in-kind (including fashing visible at rear elevation), repair gutter and downspouts, replace deteriorated window sills and trim in-kind, and at entryway repair frame at sidelight, re-paint door and trim, and repair and re-paint wrought iron.

19.1415 BH 87/88 Beacon Street: At rear elevation rebuild deteriorated brick wall between rear courtyards in-kind.

19.1455 BH 3 Byron Street: Re-point upper portion of sidewall, replace concrete cap in-kind, and replace flashing at front chimney in-kind.

19.1361 BH 73 Hancock Street: At front façade re-point masonry and re-caulk areas where metalwork is attached to building.

19.1416 BH 10 Louisburg Square: At front façade repair deteriorated wood elements in-kind and re-paint windows, trim, shutters and entry door.

19.1336 BH 70-72 Mount Vernon Street: At rear addition repair/reinforce and re-paint fire escapes and balconies, replace damaged sills and masonry in-kind, re-point masonry, and re-paint courtyard walls and windows.

19.1417 BH 85 Mount Vernon Street: At front façade of rear extension remove wood work at mid-level flashing, replace copper flashing in-kind, reinstall wood work and replace deteriorated sections in-kind, and re-point masonry.

19.1414 BH 85 Myrtle Street: Re-point masonry at side and rear elevations.

19.1468 BH 1 Otis Place: Remove and rebuild chimney in-kind.

19.1426 BH 2 Otis Place: Replace deteriorated roof slate to replicate historic color and pattern, replace copper flashing and gutter in-kind, and replace deteriorated wood trim at dormer in-kind.

19.1451 BH 10 Otis Place, Unit 3AB: Replace two six-over-three, twenty six-over-six, and two three-light wood windows in-kind.

19.1450 BH 10 Otis Place, Unit 4B: Replace two eight-over-eight, sixteen six-over-six, and three three-light wood windows in-kind.

19.1195 BH 25 Pinckney Street: At front façade repair and re-point masonry, replace deteriorated window sills with cast stone, re-paint windows and trim black to match existing color.

19.1196 BH 27 Pinckney Street: At front façade repair and re-point masonry, replace deteriorated window sills with cast stone, re-paint windows and trim black to match existing color.

19.1439 BH 30 Pinckney Street: At front façade replace deteriorated wood trim at two oriel windows in-kind, and re-paint windows and trim to match existing color.

19.1363 BH 83 Pinckney Street: At rear extension repair and re-point chimney.

19.1443 BH 103 Pinckney Street: At rear elevation replace all existing storm windows at the first, second, third and fourth stories and re-paint window trim and sash black (See Design Review item above).

19.1360 BH 104 Revere Street: At front façade repair cracks at entryway’s paneling and re-paint wood elements and metalwork to match existing colors.

19.1317 BH 13 West Cedar Street: At front façade replace deteriorated roof slate, flashing and wood trim in-kind, and replace eight lintels and six window sills in-kind.

19.1395 BH 47 West Cedar Street: Rebuild deteriorated chimney in-kind.

19.1425 BH 50 West Cedar Street: At Mansard roof of front façade replace deteriorated slate, wood sills and drip edges, and gutter and downspout in-kind, and at Mansard roof of rear elevation replace deteriorated slate, frieze board, and downspout in-kind, replace sills and drip edge with wood, and install copper gutter to match that at front façade.

19.1296 BH 87 West Cedar Street: Replace deteriorated door to lower unit in-kind.

Ratification of 6/20/2019 Public Hearing Minutes

Staff Updates

Projected Adjournment – 7 p.m.