Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Evening on the Esplanade, Wednesday, July 17

Beacon Hill residents are invited once again to a summer evening filled with music, camaraderie and gourmet food at the opening night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra on Wednesday, July 17th, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.

Evening on the Esplanade, a collaboration between the Beacon Hill Civic Association and Beacon Hill Village, will begin at the Garden of the Church of the Advent at 5:30pm with a wine reception and hors d’oeuvres generously donated by Toscano. Guests will be able to pick up their pre-ordered box dinners, and walk to the Esplanade for the 7:00pm concert.

The Pictures above are of the Symphonic Space Odyssey: 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing at Evening on the Esplanade, July 17th

The BLO performance will be a celebration in music and video of the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing with the Museum of Science and the Boston Landmarks Orchestra. This family-friendly evening will honor the historic event by pairing custom visuals produced by the Hayden Planetarium with symphonic music inspired by the moon and outer space.

John Adams’ sonic ball-of-fire launches a program that features two intensely vibrant film scores alongside Leroy Anderson’s summer reverie composed for Arthur Fiedler. “Thus Spake Zarathustra” – which traces the spiritual evolution of mankind – opens with one of the most recognizable moments in all of music. It was the soundtrack for the opening minutes of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Tickets to the event are $30 for BHCA and BHV members and $35 for non-members. The ticket price includes the reception, box dinner and a chair at the concert. Registration is required. No refunds. To reserve your ticket, please contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or log on to https://www.bhcivic.org/upcoming-events.html.

In the case of rain, the BHCA/BHV reception will still be held at the Church of the Advent on the 17th as planned. Your box dinner will be available at that time.

The rain date for the BLO concert (concert only) is July 18, 2019. If it rains on July 18 as well, the concert will be held at First Church in Cambridge 11 Garden St, Cambridge. For more information on the BLO concert, please see https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/concerts/current-season/.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee Meeting – Monday, July 15, 74 Joy Street at 5pm.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum – Tuesday, September 10th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 22nd

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.